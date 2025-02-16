Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Shares Down 13% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) dropped 13% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 717,229,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 908% from the average daily volume of 71,164,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

