Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (RMBI) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on March 12th

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of RMBI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $151.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.64. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:RMBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 10.99%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

