Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 14th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 111.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.8%.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

HRZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud purchased 8,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,266.79. This trade represents a 4.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Balkin purchased 20,000 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,600. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

