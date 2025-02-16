Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (BNT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BNT opened at $60.90 on Friday. Brookfield Wealth Solutions has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.15%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

