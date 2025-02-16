JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Sold by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF makes up 3.5% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MN Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 1,228.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 68,663 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,000,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.