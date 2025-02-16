Aveo Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,856,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in AON by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in AON by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.21.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $387.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $395.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,291.36. The trade was a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,121.44. This trade represents a 26.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

