Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,013,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 677,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,961.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 438,304 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $69.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

