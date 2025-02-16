Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Holdings Lowered by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,190 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PID. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Kaye Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,011,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PID stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0926 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

