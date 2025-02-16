Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,063,000 after purchasing an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,769,000 after purchasing an additional 268,839 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,001,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,723,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VBK opened at $290.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.17. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

