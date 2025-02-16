Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:APO opened at $162.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.12.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,135,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,454,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,413,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,316,000 after buying an additional 3,695,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,452,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,615,000 after buying an additional 1,739,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,853,000 after buying an additional 1,460,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,900,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,057,000 after buying an additional 1,094,464 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.74.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

