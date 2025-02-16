WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $133.77 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $135.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.71. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

