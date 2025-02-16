MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $46.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.82 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,571,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,430,000 after buying an additional 62,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 86.4% in the third quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,599 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,010,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 358,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,411,000 after purchasing an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 400,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.