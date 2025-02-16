Roxbury Financial LLC Makes New $38,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVY stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $114.37 and a 12 month high of $144.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

