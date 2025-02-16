Roxbury Financial LLC Invests $69,000 in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Ventas by 1,183.7% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Ventas by 62.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ventas by 7.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,310,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Ventas by 28.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 961,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,878,000 after buying an additional 214,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in Ventas by 480.7% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 26,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $67.61.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.14.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

