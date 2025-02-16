Roxbury Financial LLC Invests $53,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after buying an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22,093.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 254,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after buying an additional 253,634 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9,530.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 227,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $223.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $192.87 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.10 and its 200 day moving average is $222.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.