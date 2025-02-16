Roxbury Financial LLC Invests $42,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 10 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

BKNG opened at $5,044.40 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,919.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,499.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Booking from $5,100.00 to $4,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lowered shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

