Roxbury Financial LLC Takes $75,000 Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Roxbury Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Price Performance

FLTB opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

