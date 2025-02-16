Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 138,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,760,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 141.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 73.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.85 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,872.60. This represents a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

