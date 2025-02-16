Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,811,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,551,000 after acquiring an additional 101,437 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,572,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,158,000 after acquiring an additional 59,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,276,000 after acquiring an additional 201,769 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 898,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,428,000 after purchasing an additional 68,332 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 773,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,769,000 after buying an additional 44,924 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.49 and a 52-week high of $101.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

