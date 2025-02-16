Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 261.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 560,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,167,000 after acquiring an additional 405,527 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,322,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,596,000 after buying an additional 312,486 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,352 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 580,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $59.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $61.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.45.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.