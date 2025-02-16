HubSpot’s (HUBS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $900.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $750.00.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $863.96.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $812.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.29. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,008.92, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,958.41. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $5,623,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at $339,857,459.82. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,477,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,262,000 after acquiring an additional 74,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $577,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,412,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,068,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $469,987,000 after buying an additional 24,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

