Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $11.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.04. The firm has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.