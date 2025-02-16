WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,112 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. This trade represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $451.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.78, a P/E/G ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $454.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

