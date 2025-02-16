New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 200 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,454,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,358,848,000 after purchasing an additional 198,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,736,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,320 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,026,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 59,189.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 965,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 900,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI opened at $437.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.55. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.20 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

