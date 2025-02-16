ABC Arbitrage SA Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,318.80 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $947.49 and a twelve month high of $1,350.27. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,249.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,195.62.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This trade represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. This represents a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

