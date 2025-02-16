The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 8,483 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 9,662 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 4,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.