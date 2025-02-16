Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $492,375.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $492,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,402. This represents a 12.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 70.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,532,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $610,895,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $555,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,117,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,494 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 475.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,243,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,886 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

