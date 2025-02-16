Spinnaker Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,056,000 after purchasing an additional 257,784 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,641,000 after purchasing an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,569,000 after purchasing an additional 178,659 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $427.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $418.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

