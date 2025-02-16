Spinnaker Trust Sells 34,081 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,081 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.28% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,888,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 4,376.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 126,734 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $30.47 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.08.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

