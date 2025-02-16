Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $91.41 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

