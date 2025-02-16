Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 287,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,353,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

