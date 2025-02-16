iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,399 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after buying an additional 2,376,267 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after buying an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,453,000 after buying an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,322,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,357,000 after buying an additional 820,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,862,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,793,000 after buying an additional 232,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $97.70 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

