122,402 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 122,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 0.6% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPU. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $130.95 and a 1-year high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

