T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 8.52% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period.
T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of TBUX stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01.
About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.
