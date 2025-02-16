Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Short Interest Up 10.4% in January

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE KGS opened at $45.22 on Friday. Kodiak Gas Services has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $50.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 565.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kodiak Gas Services

Insider Activity at Kodiak Gas Services

In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $121,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,085.25. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. This trade represents a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,322.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.