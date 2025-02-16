Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT) Short Interest Up 10.2% in January

Alliance Entertainment Holding Co. (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the January 15th total of 146,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alliance Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Alliance Entertainment stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Alliance Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $213.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Alliance Entertainment alerts:

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). Alliance Entertainment had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Entertainment by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 29,125 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.