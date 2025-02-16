Financial Contrast: Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) and Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Epsilon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Mach Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Epsilon Energy pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Mach Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mach Natural Resources has a beta of -0.79, meaning that its share price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Epsilon Energy and Mach Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50 Mach Natural Resources 0 0 2 1 3.33

Epsilon Energy presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.41%. Mach Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.79%. Given Mach Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mach Natural Resources is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Mach Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 16.97% 5.31% 4.30% Mach Natural Resources 25.17% 23.58% 12.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Epsilon Energy and Mach Natural Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $31.15 million 4.45 $6.95 million $0.25 25.36 Mach Natural Resources $762.31 million 2.19 $346.56 million N/A N/A

Mach Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy.

Summary

Mach Natural Resources beats Epsilon Energy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

