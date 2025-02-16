The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance

Caldwell Partners International stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. Caldwell Partners International has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.87.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

