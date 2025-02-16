The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Short Interest Update

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Caldwell Partners International Stock Performance
Caldwell Partners International stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. Caldwell Partners International has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $0.87.
About Caldwell Partners International
