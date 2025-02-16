Analysts Set Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Target Price at $107.42

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities raised Astera Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $87.85 on Friday. Astera Labs has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 171,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $17,710,255.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 628,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,109,499.35. This represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 197,297 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $17,857,351.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,455.48. This represents a 96.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 846,452 shares of company stock worth $86,427,256.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Astera Labs by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the third quarter worth about $530,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Astera Labs by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after buying an additional 159,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,409,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.