Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nordson by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Nordson by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Baird R W cut Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.25.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,286.13. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,703 shares of company stock valued at $374,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 0.4 %

NDSN stock opened at $216.42 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $196.83 and a twelve month high of $279.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.37 and a 200 day moving average of $239.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.