Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $203.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.42. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

