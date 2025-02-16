Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 697.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,609 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632,921 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,905 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,803,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,591,000 after buying an additional 128,784 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $357.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $266.99 and a 1 year high of $358.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.