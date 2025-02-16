Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Digital Realty Trust worth $111,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 621,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,772,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

