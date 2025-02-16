Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,373,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,048 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Schlumberger worth $91,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,160.34. The trade was a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,799.89. The trade was a 15.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,782 shares of company stock worth $11,442,229. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Griffin Securities cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

