WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 99.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 163,376 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Aptiv by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $20,160,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 69,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

