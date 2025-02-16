Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,761 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Allstate worth $99,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,988,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,334,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,378,990.95. This trade represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

Allstate Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of ALL stock opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

