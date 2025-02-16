TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$22.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.25 to C$22.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
In other news, Director Marc Parent purchased 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.04 per share, with a total value of C$420,964.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.
