Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $188,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,790. The trade was a 21.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX opened at $53.89 on Friday. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mplx will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.97%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

