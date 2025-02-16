AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,015 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Newmont by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 879,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after buying an additional 18,035 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 381,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,447 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 554,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NEM opened at $46.61 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.66, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $128,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,413,872.44. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Iv Conger purchased 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,498 shares in the company, valued at $611,090.70. This trade represents a 189.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.