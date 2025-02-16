AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,479 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in AES were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AES by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,354,000 after buying an additional 5,960,546 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 169.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,143,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,195 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of AES by 30.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,838,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000,000 after purchasing an additional 892,500 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,390,000. Finally, M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 12.7% in the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,235,000 after purchasing an additional 732,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

AES Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

